Rhea Ripley Opens Up About WWE Fans Connecting With Her

She may not be Dominik Mysterio's "Mami," but former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is still number one in the hearts of her fans. Ripley lost her shot at regaining the Women's World Championship from arch-nemesis Liv Morgan, but her fans are still on her side wholeheartedly, as heard from the audience response every time she takes to the ring.

While recently speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Ripley said it's "really cool" for her, and she feels like fans know her struggles without her having to say a word.

"I feel like they know my story and they gravitate toward me because I'm different," she said. "I don't fit in. I stand out. I do my own thing. I wear too much black. I wear studs. I wear chains. I have black lipstick. I do the dark, smokey eye. I'm different."

Despite oozing charisma every time she appears, Ripley explained she still has doubts about herself. But she believes that's what makes her real and what makes people gravitate toward her. Ripley added her confidence has grown from when she first started in WWE when her confidence was at an "all-time low" because she felt like she was trying to fit in.

"I've always been such a self-conscious person growing up because I've always been different," Ripley said. "People picked always picked on me for looking like a man. I had such a lack of confidence back then, and it's been growing each and every year. Each and every time you see Rhea Ripley evolve it's because my confidence gets bigger and better. I'm always going to have this amazing confidence now because I finally learned how to love myself."

