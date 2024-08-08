Report: WWE Releases VP Of Talent Relations In Executive Cut This Week

Another high-ranking WWE executive who spent more than 15 years with the company has been let go, according to a report by PWInsiderElite. Kristin Altman was WWE's Vice President of Talent Relations. She steadily rose through the ranks after first being hired as a receptionist for Titan Tower in 2008. Altman later moved up to roles like Talent Relations Coordinator, Manager of Talent Relations and Developmental, and Senior Manager of Talent Relations and Developmental. In August 2022, Altman was promoted to Vice President of Talent Relations, serving in the position for two years before her dismissal.

According to Altman's LinkedIn profile, her responsibilities included "WWE's Talent Wellness Program including organizing and executing medical examinations, drug testing, semi-annual blood work, physical exams, cardio evaluations, ImPACT testing, and Medical Referrals. Work with all newly hired Talent by conducting Background Searches, booking Pre-Contract Medical Screening, assisting with Independent Contractors Agreements, and assisting with the relocation process. Recruit domestically and internationally for potential WWE Superstars and Divas and organize tryout camps and individual tryouts. Book extra talent for WWE TV events and fill very specific Talent needs (demographic, skills, etc) on very short term notice (mainly day of)."

The reason for Altman's dismissal is currently unknown, but the WWE-UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings has triggered several corporate shakeups in the last few months. In June, WWE released Executive Vice President of WWE Television Chris Kaiser, and in May, Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets Michael Levin was also let go.