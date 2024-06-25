Executive Vice President Of WWE TV Reportedly Exits Company In Latest Corporate Cut

Executive Vice President of WWE Television Chris Kaiser has reportedly been released by WWE after nearly a decade with the company.

"PWInsider" has reported that Kaiser, who joined the promotion in 2015 and has been Executive Vice President of WWE television since 2021, has been let go. The report claims that he played a key role in the creation of the Thunderdome, which existed during the COVID-19 period. Kaiser was an executive producer for WWE shows like "Miz & Mrs," "Total Divas," and "Total Bellas," to name a few. He initially joined the promotion as Senior Vice President of TV Production before being moved up to the role of EVP.

Advertisement

Kaiser was reportedly in the running to take over the role of long-time WWE executive Kevin Dunn earlier this year after Dunn left the company, but the role eventually went to Lee Fitting.

WWE has released several backroom executives since coming under the TKO umbrella, with the first round of releases coming last September, and then another major string of exits in December. In May this year, WWE let go of a few more executives, including their Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and a Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations, as well as Steve Rubin, who was Senior Director of TV Event Relations and was a part of WWE for over two decades.

News also emerged last week that there have been changes in the creative side of things in WWE as "WWE SmackDown" has a new head writer with Ryan Callahan being replaced by John Swikata.

Advertisement