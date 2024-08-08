Jack Perry Video Package Promo On AEW Dynamite Interrupted By Taco Bell Advertisement

The August 7 "AEW Dynamite" saw a promo package featuring TNT Champion Jack Perry getting himself in the right frame of mind for his upcoming title defense at Wembley Stadium against Darby Allin. The two men have been at each other's throats whenever The Elite and the AEW loyalists have crossed paths, with Allin always attempting to set Perry on fire. However, while international viewers that watched on things like Triller TV saw Perry smash up a bunch of old televisions with former TNT Champions on them, fans who watched on TBS saw something completely different.

Advertisement

As the video package just got underway, an advertisement for Taco Bell aired right in the middle of it, meaning that everyone who watched live had to go on social media to view the full promo. To make things even stranger, rather than the ad leading into a full commercial break, the end of the promo snuck its way back on to TV, with Allin's promo segment following immediately afterwards. If you're not sure exactly what this would look like, here is what fans who watched on TBS saw:

The show also experienced some audio issues during MJF and Kyle Fletcher's match at the start of the show, but they were quickly sorted out before too many people noticed. Despite winning the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door, Perry has only defended the title once, that being in a short match against former tag team partner Marko Stunt in July. On the other hand, Allin has been very active since returning from injury, and continues that trend this Friday on "AEW Rampage" when he goes one-on-one with The Butcher, and will most likely want to get a few more reps in before he attempts to dethrone Perry at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement