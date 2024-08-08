Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher Have Contentious Convo After MJF Match On AEW Dynamite

The August 7 "AEW Dynamite" opened up with an American Championship Eliminator Match where, after a hard-fought effort by Kyle Fletcher, MJF walked away with the victory. However, MJF decided that he wasn't finished inflicting punishment after the match was over, striking Fletcher with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, then striking referee Paul Turner with his title belt, before Will Ospreay ran down to save Fletcher from being hit with the Tiger Driver '91. Despite Ospreay coming to Fletcher's rescue in the ring, tensions were still running high when AEW cameras caught up with Ospreay and Fletcher backstage. Ospreay didn't want to speak, but Fletcher brought up the point of Ospreay not using the Tiger Driver '91, and if there is one person in AEW who deserves to take it, it's MJF. However, Ospreay didn't see it that way.

"A guy that I look up to as my hero, and I dropped him on his head, and for weeks he couldn't pick up his kid. Let me ask you something, how would you feel if that was me? How would you feel if you took away my time with my son? With Harry? I'm so sick to death, like my feelings don't matter here, like I have actual feelings, actual remorse for this guy. I don't want to hit the move, and regardless of that piece of crap, nobody, and I mean nobody deserves to be hit with that move."

Ospreay was then told to leave by Don Callis, who claimed that he had family business to take care of, and since Ospreay isn't part of his family anymore, he shouldn't hear it. Callis asked Fletcher if he was okay, and after Fletcher's assurance that he would be fine, praised him for his performance against MJF.