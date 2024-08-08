Bron Breakker Says His Dream Match Is Retiring This WWE Star

Ahead of Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship win against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, the former "WWE NXT" star revealed who the first wrestler would be on his list of dream matches, and it just so happens to be somebody that has never won the Intercontinental Title. Speaking with the "Daily Star," Breakker said that being able to retire John Cena would be the ultimate dream match for him, and he would like the opportunity to fight the 16-time World Champion at some point during his farewell tour next year.

"I think the only fitting match that comes to mind for me is to retire John Cena, because I mean he's going on a farewell tour from what I know. I don't know how long he's going to be around and stuff, or what his schedule is, but if he wants to come back and have the best possible match with the most elite talent that there is to work with that he hasn't worked with yet that's me. There is no one else. So if he wants to get in there and mix it up with the best of the best of the next generation, that's going to ... next five, ten years ... going to step up and be leaders for this locker room, it's me."

Cena officially announced his retirement at Money in the Bank 2024, stating that next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will be his final in-ring appearances at both shows, and he plans on hanging up his boots at the end of 2025.

