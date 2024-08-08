Video: WWE Releases Behind-The-Scenes CM Punk Vlog For SummerSlam 2024

CM Punk recently had his highly anticipated clash with Drew McIntyre during this year's SummerSlam, but unfortunately suffered a defeat due to his bad blood with both McIntyre and Seth Rollins. In the aftermath, WWE released a backstage behind the scenes video package following Punk as he got ready for his big match. The clip starts off with Punk explaining that the first thing he does when he lands in a new town is get coffee, before getting food, and finding a gym. Later, he showed up for Damian Priest's event at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, that was held in light of his recent WWE documentary. He then met Cody Rhodes, his dog Pharaoh, The Miz, R-Truth, and Maryse.

Advertisement

Punk then sat down and recalled first learning about his injury post-Royal Rumble, and the surgeon telling him that he'll be out of action for nine months. "I said 'All right, I'll do it in five.' And he said 'People have done it in six.' And then I counted out the days and exactly six months was the first of August, today being the third of August — you know — I just said, okay SummerSlam, and I wrote the return on there. And here we are."

The veteran then gave Rhea Ripley a pep-talk, likely ahead of her match against Liv Morgan, before confirming that his gear and match paid homage to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. "He wore this SummerSlam '97 against the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as the referee. So, Bret had to deal with that little prick, Shawn Michaels, I gotta deal with that little prick, Seth Rollins. Time is a flat circle." In closing, Punk also expressed how grateful he is for wrestling, and the final shot of the clip showed the veteran after his defeat and how visibly upset he was.

Advertisement