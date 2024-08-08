TKO Details Repayments By Vince McMahon For Misallocated Funds

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and parent company TKO in January following the filing of a sex trafficking lawsuit against him by Janel Grant, 18 months after his initial resignation in 2022 following reports he had misappropriated company funds to pay NDAs to Grant and others. McMahon has since been reimbursing the money waylaid to WWE — which merged with UFC under TKO in September 2023 — and the company's latest quarterly report indicates he has continued to do so since his resignation.

Advertisement

"Mr. McMahon has agreed to make future payments to certain counterparties personally," the report reads. "As of December 31, 2023, total liabilities of $1.5 million are ... owed by Mr. McMahon to certain counterparties."

It's further noted that as of June 30, 2024, McMahon had made the payments to the relevant parties in full and directly.

"In connection with and/or arising from the investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the former WWE board of directors, Mr. McMahon has agreed to reimburse the Company for additional costs incurred in connection with and/or arising from the same matters," the section concludes.

McMahon returned to WWE after his initial resignation in January 2023, announcing his intent to secure a sale of the company. That turn of events led to the formation of TKO, with which McMahon continued as Executive Chairman. Grant's lawsuit in January this year alleged gross sexual misconduct and trafficking at the hands of McMahon during her time with the company, which he has continuously and vehemently denied, and saw him resign from his roles with TKO and WWE.

Advertisement