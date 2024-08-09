Video: Jim Ross Interviews Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite Ahead Of All In

On August 25, Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In, with the added condition that if Danielson loses, he will retire from in-ring competition. Before the two men square off at Wembley Stadium, Strickland sat down with AEW broadcaster Jim Ross for an interview on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

According to Strickland, Danielson's match motivator is of course, the AEW World Championship, but also his legacy. For Strickland, though, his main motivation lies in taking that legacy from "The American Dragon."

"If [the AEW World Championship] wasn't enough of a prize and a motivator for Bryan, now it's about legacy. Legacy is what's on the line. He's run into a crossroads from the simple fact that who is he without any of this? He needs something to get up in the morning and fight for and without it, who is he? If I was in the same situation as him and the roles were reversed, would he give a damn about me? Would anybody in this roster give a damn that I was going to be on my way out?" Strickland questioned. "... Not only can I beat Bryan Danielson, I will beat Bryan Danielson in Wembley Stadium, and then his legacy belongs to me now."

Jim Ross sits down for an exclusive interview with the #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JRsBBQ | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/V4wmzNXFg1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024

In addition to his upcoming match at All In, Strickland also addressed some of his past controversial actions, such as breaking into the house of "Hangman" Adam Page last year. Previously feeling ignored by his peers, Strickland noted that he had to "make noise," explaining that if it's loud enough, people will pay attention and listen.

