WWE's The Miz Shares His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

Former WWE Champion The Miz has named his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, which includes The Rock and John Cena.

The Miz was a recent guest on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Want To Talk About?" show, where he said that the Mount Rushmore question is not the hardest one to answer, but it is the one he gets asked the most. However, he was able to answer based on who liked the most growing up.

"If it's me, like, I would go with my kids stuff, right? I go with like Ultimate Warrior, [The] Rock, [Steve] Austin, [John] Cena. But I mean ... there's different eras. Like, I'm not sure if a person that got over in a previous era could get over in another era. I'm not sure on that. It could probably happen, probably. But if John Cena never did that rap, that Vanilla Ice rap, do you think that he would be where he is today? Because he was on his way out right? Like that rap saved him."

The Miz has managed to have at least one interaction with three of the four members of his Mount Rushmore. He has had an extensive feud with John Cena over the years that also saw The Rock get involved with their main event match at WrestleMania 27. He has also had several interactions with Steve Austin on "WWE Raw," taking many Stunners along the way, and while they never appeared on camera together, The Miz was present for The Ultimate Warrior's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

