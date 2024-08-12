Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Losing His 'Compass' While Away From WWE

When Cody Rhodes departed WWE, he embarked on a journey that redefined his legacy. Betting on himself, he carved out a new path, leading to him becoming one of the creators of AEW. Yet, he found himself in uncharted waters, grappling with the loss of his guiding principles.

In a conversation on "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes opened up about the pivotal moment when he reconnected with Triple H, a figure intrinsically linked to his previous tenure in WWE.

"It was in Dallas before I came back. Like everyone's coming on the bus and he was the last person who had come on the bus," Rhodes recalled. "But it was actually just a really short, brief conversation, and again, I don't wanna just blow smoke, but the truth is, it was the most important conversation I had. We didn't talk about any of the old stuff. We still haven't talked about any of the old stuff."

This interaction, devoid of the baggage of the past, seemed to be the catalyst for a profound realization within Rhodes. As he navigated the challenges of his time away from WWE, he found his internal compass lost amidst the numerous roles and responsibilities he had shouldered.

"Throughout my time away and then time at AEW, I got over inundated with just information and stuff in the combination of office/wrestler, this/that, promoter particularly, that my compass got completely blown. I didn't know what was good anymore," Rhodes confessed. "Is this good? Is this bad? But I really did lose a lot of my compass in my gut, so having him [Triple H], particularly him ... him and Bruce [Prichard] has been a blessing."

Rhodes has been on a rocket ship ever since his return to WWE, and recently successfully defended his title against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.

