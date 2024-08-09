Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Kevin Sullivan

On Friday morning, reports confirmed that Kevin Sullivan, the former head booker of World Championship Wrestling, had sadly died at the age of 74. Sullivan had been battling a number of health issues in recent months, prompting his daughter, Nicole, to launch a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise funds for medical expenses. In the wake of his death, many of Sullivan's former colleagues and industry peers have now chimed in on social media to share their condolences and memories of him.

Ric Flair, a former opponent of Sullivan, also considered "The Taskmaster" to be one of his closest friends in the professional wrestling business. Less than 24 hours before his passing, Flair hailed Sullivan as "one of the most brilliant minds" in the entire industry, citing Sullivan as a driving force behind WCW's 83-week success against WWE during the Monday Night Wars in the late 1990s. Upon learning of Sullivan's death, Flair wrote on X, "I am so saddened to hear about Kevin Sullivan's passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You were an all time great athlete & friend."

In another X post, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page recalled a recent conversation he had with Sullivan after being informed of his declining health by Flair. "This one hit me really hard," DDP wrote. "Sully was a huge part of my life. Yes, we had our ups and the downs, but like so many of our brothers over the years we really grew to love each other. I'm so glad I got to talk to him before he left this planet. Thanks, @RicFlairNatrBoy."

Just heard that Kevin "Sully" Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.... pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

Eric Bischoff, former President of WCW, worked closely with Sullivan in the promotion's final years. Beyond that, the two had also seemingly bonded over the art of fishing. "Woke up to the news of Kevin Sullivans passing. This one hits hard," Bischoff wrote on X. "Last time we spoke, we talked about taking a fishing trip. Kevin loved the water. Kevin was talented, loyal, and had instincts that made him a valuable partner. I will miss him."