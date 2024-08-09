Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Kevin Sullivan
On Friday morning, reports confirmed that Kevin Sullivan, the former head booker of World Championship Wrestling, had sadly died at the age of 74. Sullivan had been battling a number of health issues in recent months, prompting his daughter, Nicole, to launch a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise funds for medical expenses. In the wake of his death, many of Sullivan's former colleagues and industry peers have now chimed in on social media to share their condolences and memories of him.
Ric Flair, a former opponent of Sullivan, also considered "The Taskmaster" to be one of his closest friends in the professional wrestling business. Less than 24 hours before his passing, Flair hailed Sullivan as "one of the most brilliant minds" in the entire industry, citing Sullivan as a driving force behind WCW's 83-week success against WWE during the Monday Night Wars in the late 1990s. Upon learning of Sullivan's death, Flair wrote on X, "I am so saddened to hear about Kevin Sullivan's passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You were an all time great athlete & friend."
In another X post, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page recalled a recent conversation he had with Sullivan after being informed of his declining health by Flair. "This one hit me really hard," DDP wrote. "Sully was a huge part of my life. Yes, we had our ups and the downs, but like so many of our brothers over the years we really grew to love each other. I'm so glad I got to talk to him before he left this planet. Thanks, @RicFlairNatrBoy."
Just heard that Kevin "Sully" Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart.
I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.... pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024
Eric Bischoff, former President of WCW, worked closely with Sullivan in the promotion's final years. Beyond that, the two had also seemingly bonded over the art of fishing. "Woke up to the news of Kevin Sullivans passing. This one hits hard," Bischoff wrote on X. "Last time we spoke, we talked about taking a fishing trip. Kevin loved the water. Kevin was talented, loyal, and had instincts that made him a valuable partner. I will miss him."
Memories & Lasting Legacy
Former WCW World Television Champion Marc Mero recalled his five-year experience with Sullivan both in the ring and behind the scenes in WCW, describing it as a "pleasure." AEW executive Christopher Daniels echoed similar sentiments, stating that he felt fortunate to work with Sullivan, albeit briefly. "Thank you for your influence and input on my journey," Daniels added.
Beyond WCW, Sullivan also made a strong impact in the territories of the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1970s, 80s, and early 90s. His efforts were later honored with an induction into the NWA Hall of Fame, one year before fellow alumni Adam Pearce. "Whether in front of or behind the camera, your contributions to our industry are without question," Pearce wrote alongside a photograph of him and Sullivan holding their Hall of Fame plaques. "Grateful for the times we shared, your advice, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF together. Rest well, sir."
Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether in front of or behind the camera, your contributions to our industry are without question. Grateful for the times we shared, your advice, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF together. Rest well, sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OsoSmC1L4F
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 9, 2024
Former WWE and WCW star Dutch Mantel offered up a throwback photo of himself and Sullivan wrestling on the independent circuit in the early 1980s. "Outside the ring, Jimmy Hart who managed Kevin looks on. Yes the haze in the background was from cigarettes. Yes, smoking was still allowed inside buildings then," Mantel wrote on X. "RIP Kevin."
An old photo of Kevin Sullivan and I during a match in Louisville back in the early 80's. Outside the ring, Jimmy Hart who managed Kevin looks on. Yes the haze in the background was from cigarettes. Yes, smoking was still allowed inside buildings then. RIP Kevin. @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/TTYSb8JOca
— 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) August 9, 2024
"Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque tweeted.
Many other professional wrestling legends and figures have paid their respects to Sullivan, including WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Matt Cardona, Simon Miller, Pollo Del Mar, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who described Sullivan as an "incredible mind," but an even greater person.
Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Sullivan's friends, family, and fans.