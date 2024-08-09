WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Reacts To His Role Being Recast In Deadpool & Wolverine

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash isn't exactly shy about sharing his opinion, so when the role he played on the big screen was recast in Marvel's box-office hit "Deadpool & Wolverine," he had something to say. The titular characters' first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe featured a number of returning Marvel characters and cameos from previous Marvel movies produced by 20th Century Fox, including returns for Dafne Keen, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes as X-23, the Human Torch, Elektra, and Blade respectively. However, Nash's character, the Russian, from 2004's "The Punisher," was recast to be played by Billy Clements.

In "The Punisher," Nash's character is sent to assassinate the titular character in his home. However, the character's time on screen is short-lived and he is killed during the confrontation. Nash reacted to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" recasting during "Kliq This," saying, "That doesn't even ... that looks nothing like the character I played. That looks nothing like the Russian. It looks like they gave somebody a favor."

Clements may be new to the role of the Russian, but he has also played other minor roles as well as working as a stunt double in MCU movies "Black Widow" and "Eternals," as well as the MCU Disney+ series, "Secret Invasion."

The Punisher is referenced multiple times in "Deadpool & Wolverine," with at least two incarnations of the character being sent to the Void. In Nash's movie, Thomas Jane played the protagonist, though he was previously portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in the 1989 adaptation and later by Ray Stevenson in 2008's "Punisher: War Zone." Jon Bernthal portrayed the character in the "Daredevil" and "Punisher" series on Netflix, which also featured the Russian played by Keith Jardine. Given that the Russian dies in "The Punisher," it actually makes sense that Nash wasn't brought back into the fold.

