Why Bully Ray Says Swerve Strickland 'Felt More Credible Than He Ever Has' On AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland sat down with legendary broadcaster Jim Ross to discuss his upcoming title defense against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In and also some of his past controversial actions. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this segment proved to be a shining moment for Strickland.

"For some reason, Swerve felt more credible than he ever has," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Tonight, I felt that AEW did a good job of putting Swerve in the proper spotlight and featuring him the way a world heavyweight champion should. If you're sitting next to JR, that's credible in its own self ... Some would argue JR is the best to ever do it, so the sit down worked with Swerve. JR came right out and asked Swerve if he had any remorse for the things that he's done while he's in AEW. Things that he's done in the past. So we've had some great answers about All in, says what he has in store for Bryan Danielson, [and later] told Danielson when he came to the ring [at the end of Dynamite]."

In addition to the pairing of Strickland and Ross, Ray said the segment also benefited from Strickland's "cool" presentation. Instead of wearing a suit, Strickland sported a marble gray button-down shirt, complemented with a silver chain necklace and sunglasses. All together, Ray believes the interview was highly effective.

After speaking with Ross, Strickland later appeared in the aftermath of Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett, which main-evented this particular episode of "Dynamite." There, Strickland laid out a challenger for Danielson's ally Wheeler Yuta to face him next week, which Yuta accepted.

