Wrestlers Whose Careers Were Sabotaged

The world of pro wrestling is an obviously competitive place — apropos for a sport where the best of the best struts around with a belt made of gold — but sometimes, wrestlers take things so far outside the ring that they destroy the careers of any would-be rivals. Backstage politics have always been an issue in wrestling, often in the form of a more established star who sees potential in a younger, rising star that could knock them out of their main event spot before they're ready to pass the torch.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, reports over the years have suggested that even beloved names like John Cena were not innocent from taking the low road in this regard, as "The Champ" allegedly stepped on quite a number of careers on his way to and at the top. However, Cena was far from the first megastar to trample another in a quest for sustained glory. Naturally, stars burying the careers of their would-be-rivals was far more common in the years before wrestling became more mainstream and corporate, when things like backstage politics were even more commonplace.

While we might never know if some of the stars who had their careers sabotaged would ever have become as big as those they seemingly threatened, perhaps there are a few such stories that could ultimately end in major comebacks down the road?

Advertisement