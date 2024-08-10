Triple H Announces WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament Kicking Off In September

Just a few months after "WWE NXT" GM Ava Raine announced the "NXT" Women's North American Championship, the women's locker room is being given yet another championship title to contend over. Shortly before Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media to announce the "WWE Speed" Women's Championship Tournament, which is expected to add another title to the women's roster.

Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch... excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/lpY1XPndTU — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024

The tournament is expected to kick off on September 4, the Wednesday after WWE's next premium live event, Bash in Berlin. It will be broadcast exclusively on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 12 pm EST. As of writing, no talent have been declared for the tournament, but women from "WWE Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" are eligible to compete. There is currently no bracket nor a number of expected matches for the tournament.

"Speed" is a weekly show exclusively streamed on X as a part of a partnership between the social media platform and WWE. All matches on "Speed" are three minutes or less. Certain fans have used this stipulation in their response to Levesque's announcement, with one X user remarking that Levesque is "great at booking women's matches under 3 minutes."

It's unlikely that the winner of the inaugural "WWE Speed" Women's Championship tournament will be allowed to defend or appear with the title on WWE's main weekly shows. During his time with WWE, inaugural "WWE Speed" Champion Ricochet was not seen with the title anywhere apart from "WWE Speed," and Andrade, the current champion, also appears on the main roster without his title belt.