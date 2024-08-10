Solo Sikoa Sends Message To Roman Reigns Following WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has sent a message to Roman Reigns after their "WWE SmackDown" confrontation on Friday. Reigns made his return to the company for the first time since WrestleMania 40 to confront the self-proclaimed "New Tribal Chief" at SummerSlam, paying off months of Sikoa building a new Bloodline splinter group in the "Original Tribal Chief's" absence. "SmackDown" saw Reigns decimate Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga with Sikoa making his escape — Jacob Fatu has been written off — and make it clear what he thinks of the new faction, but Sikoa took to Instagram for his response to proceedings.

"You lied to me," Sikoa captioned a picture of he and Reigns via his Instagram Stories. The photo depicts a "SmackDown" segment from December 2023, during which Reigns anointed Sikoa as the "Tribal Prince" and heir to The Bloodline. Clearly, Sikoa feels Reigns is going back on his words by challenging his claim to chiefdom.

Directly following Reigns' title loss in April, Sikoa placed the blame at his brother, Jimmy Uso, and unceremoniously ejected him from the group in lieu of Tonga. He went on to add Tonga's brother, Loa, as well as his cousin, Fatu, to his new version of The Bloodline, further ejecting the reluctant "Wiseman" Paul Heyman when it was made clear he wouldn't acknowledge Reigns' usurper. Fatu and Tonga captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from #DIY during last week's "SmackDown" to cement the faction's dominance. But Fatu has yet to confront Reigns upon his return, having sustained a storyline injury during SummerSlam, reportedly to delay their interaction.

