Video: WWE Vault Showcases Absent AEW Star Kota Ibushi In Classic Match

WWE has uploaded a 2016 bout between Cedric Alexander and current AEW star Kota Ibushi. Seven years prior to signing with AEW, Ibushi made his WWE debut competing in the Cruiserweight Classic. He reached the semi-finals of the tournament that crowned TJP the inaugural holder of the revived Cruiserweight Championship, losing out to the eventual victor. But it's his round two bout with eventual Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander that has been uploaded to the "WWE Vault" YouTube channel.

Ibushi continued to work on "WWE NXT" even after his Cruiserweight Classic elimination, teaming with TJP in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and reaching the quarter-finals. He worked his final match on "NXT" against Bobby Roode at a live event in October 2016, making his return to Japan with DDT to close the year, and then NJPW in 2017. Ibushi became the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in 2021, but his title run was cut short by a severe neck injury, and he left at the end of his contract in February 2023. Debuting as part of The Elite in AEW Blood & Guts 2023, "The Golden Star" was announced as having signed with Tony Khan in November. Having been absent from the promotion since not long after, he recently clarified that he would be making a full return alongside Kenny Omega. Omega is currently sidelined after getting surgery to treat diverticulitis.

Ibushi was hospitalized following a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January, and made a soft-return to the ring in July, wrestling a five-minute exhibition for GLEAT. He confirmed he will be making his full comeback for DDT on August 25 — the same day as AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.