Kota Ibushi Clarifies His AEW Status, Promises 'Full Comeback' Alongside Kenny Omega

Kota Ibushi has had a whole host of bad luck of the past few years, mainly due to injuries that have kept him from getting back to the form that led him to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in 2021. However, "The Golden Star" recently announced that he would be returning to the promotion that made him famous, DDT, on August 25 for his official in-ring return, after ending up in the hospital following his match in Pro Wrestling NOAH in January.

Advertisement

The announcement that Ibushi would be returning to DDT had some people wondering whether his time with AEW was over, as he hasn't appeared in the company since November 2023, despite his X (bio stating that he has an exclusive contract with AEW. All of those fans' minds were put at ease when Ibushi clarified his AEW status on X, and even revealed that he has hopes of one day fullly reuniting with Golden Lovers teammate Kenny Omega.

No, my home is AEW. We'll see a full comeback with Kenny. ￼ — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) August 8, 2024

He wrote, "No, my home is AEW. We'll see a full comeback with Kenny." While Ibushi has had his troubles with injury over the past few years, Omega has not only had his own problems, but almost had his wrestling career ended in recent months. Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis in December 2023, with AEW President Tony Khan announcing that the former AEW World Champion would be out indefinitely as the severity of his illness became clear. Omega returned to AEW TV in May to confirm that he was not only unsure if he would wrestle again, but if he would even be alive in a few months time. However, he has since had surgery on his intestines and is on the road to recovery, with an official return date still to be determined.

Advertisement