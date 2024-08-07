Kota Ibushi Books DDT Date, May Be Close To AEW Return

2024 has largely been quiet for Kota Ibushi, as the AEW star has taken time off to recover from injuries after an infamous early year encounter with Naomichi Marufuji in Pro Wrestling NOAH. In the last month, however, a healed up Ibushi resurfaced, wrestling for GLEAT and making a surprise appearance in DDT, one that has paved the way for something more.

As announced by DDT on X, Ibushi will be wrestling for them on August 25 at Korakuen Hall, teaming with Akito and Danshuko Dino to take on Yuki Iino, Yuya Koroku, and Tetsuya Endo. The match is a homecoming for Ibushi, who spent the first thirteen years of his career wrestling for DDT before leaving to work full-time with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It will be Ibushi's first DDT match in eight years.

For AEW fans curious about what this means for his status in the promotion, it appears to be a positive sign. In a tweet commenting on his return, Ibushi noted that he had asked, and received, permission from AEW to work the DDT show. The news isn't entirely surprising, as AEW and DDT have maintained a working relationship over the last several years, and suggests that Ibushi's return to AEW may not be far off.

When Ibushi does return to AEW, he will return to a promotion far different than the one he last encountered a year ago. While Ibushi has been out, his long-time tag team partner Kenny Omega has also missed time due to injuries. Meanwhile, Ibushi's former Elite stablemates the Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page have undergone massive personality changes, with the Bucks becoming corrupt in their EVP roles, while Page has been consumed with getting revenge on AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

