Chris Jericho Compares Match With This Fellow AEW Star To Wrestling The Undertaker

Chris Jericho has compared wrestling Samoa Joe to competing against The Undertaker. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW star noted that their Stampede Street Fight had been a long time coming, as they've barely crossed paths during their careers — similar to the working relationship between Jericho and "The Deadman."

"We had two matches on Raw in 2017, and if my recollection is correct, one of them was about three minutes long with a bulls**t DQ finish," Jericho said. "Our Stampede Street Fight was literally our first proper match. It reminded me of being in the ring with The Undertaker. We'd been in the wrestling business for decades, but we'd barely touched. So we decided to do something together. F**king A man, Joe is great. I can't wait to continue the story."

As Jericho noted, he's hardly ever wrestled Joe or Undertaker. His previous singles match with Joe took place on the April 17, 2017, episode of "WWE Raw." Meanwhile, he's only ever had two singles matches against "The Phenom," though they did team up and face each other in tag matches a few times.

The Stampede Street Fight aired on the July 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and culminated with Jericho using a forklift to drive Joe through a wall. This was so that the "Samoan Submission Machine" could be written off television to film "Twisted Metal" Season 2, where he provides the hulking body for the Sweet Tooth character. The angle left the door open to more showdowns between the pair, as Joe will undoubtedly want to chop down "The Learning Tree" when he returns.