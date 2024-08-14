AEW's Lance Archer Calls Former WWE Champion A 'Freak Of Nature'

AEW star Lance Archer has called former WWE Champion Big E one of the most powerful people he has seen in the pro wrestling business.

Before joining WWE and starting a career in pro wrestling, Big E played football and later had a career in powerlifting. Archer, who had a brief run in WWE, has witnessed firsthand the strength that The New Day star possesses, recalling the "world-class lifts" that Big E performed.

Advertisement

"When Big E had ... I watched Big E have his first training session and things like that. He was just an insane freak of nature when it came to ... he was probably an easy two-and-a-half feet, three feet thick from back to front of his chest. He's just so thick, dense, and massive, he was ... just world-class lifts, just astronomical lifts," said Archer on "Murderhawk Mailbag LIVE. "Just watching him lift, I don't remember what weight it was, I mean, I'm pretty sure he put 4-or-500 and he would rep it out for warmup. That's the kind of ridiculous power he had. He was just [in] a different level."

Archer also added that Big E is a wonderful person and that it was fun to see Big E's progress from the beginning of his pro wrestling career. Big E, who is currently out of action due to an injury, previously revealed that he once squatted a whopping 750 pounds and deadlifted nearly 800 pounds.

Advertisement

The WWE star revealed earlier this year that he still hasn't been cleared to wrestle after breaking his neck two years ago, and even suggested that he may never heal fully to return to the ring once again.