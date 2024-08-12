AEW's Lance Archer Remembers The Last Time He Saw Bray Wyatt

It's been almost one year since the death of Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE's Bray Wyatt. With the anniversary of his passing approaching, many people have looked back at the former WWE Champion's career and their experiences of working with him. AEW star Lance Archer worked with Wyatt in WWE's developmental system in the early 2010s, and he got to reunite with his old friend before he died.

"I saw him, and I posted a picture from it when he did pass, at WrestleCon that was in Dallas [in 2022] because he still wasn't back with the company at the time," Archer told "One True Sport" while reflecting on his history with Wyatt.

Wyatt was released by WWE in 2021, which naturally led to speculation that he would be joining AEW that year. That never came to fruition as Wyatt returned to WWE, but Archer revealed what the backstage reaction to his release was like in AEW.

"When he got released, I think it was one of those like nobody could believe it," he said. "I think everybody across the board in every capacity ever saw that happen and could not understand why. Like that was just the most insane — there's guys and girls that get released all the time sadly, some of them you can see with the writing on the wall, some of them you kind of question, you go 'I don't really get that' or whatever. But he was one that you just went, 'What are you thinking?'"

