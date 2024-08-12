WWE NXT Women's Champ Roxanne Perez Wants To Wrestle Rival For 30 Minutes

Since entering WWE in 2022 at the age of 20, Roxanne Perez has taken the WWE NXT brand by storm. Perez's run has seen her capture the NXT Women's Championship twice, with one of her reigns continuing to this day. Speaking with Stephanie Chase on YouTube, Perez teased some of what she still hopes to accomplish while holding the NXT Women's Championship, including an Iron Man match. When asked about prospective opponents, Perez had a recent rival already in mind.

"Honestly, I feel like Thea Hail really showed out against me," Perez said. "With all the back and forth we were doing in our submissions, I definitely feel like we could've gone a good 30 minutes."

The Iron Man stipulation puts a finite timer on the match — usually 30 or 60 minutes — and whichever competitor scores the most pinfall or submission victories in that time wins. In addition to Hail, Perez praised the rest of the NXT women's locker room, stating that the lineup was full of talent and there are many who she could see herself wrestling for that extended length of time.

In addition to members of the active roster, Perez has made it clear there's another opponent she'd like to face in WWE — retired performer AJ Lee. Though she hasn't wrestled since 2015, Lee has maintained connections to the industry through her work with Women of Wrestling, and she is married to one of WWE's top stars in CM Punk.

As for Hail, the Chase U member just had an exciting match with Perez during WWE NXT Great American Bash. Though Hail failed to defeat Perez for the title, it seems likely the two will step back in the ring together at some point, especially if Perez has anything to say about it.

