WWE's Finn Balor Goes Full A-Team In Photo Caption

The Judgment Day has been through a lot of changes over the past few weeks, with two of the groups founding members ousted at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship over Rhea Ripley, while Finn Balor cost Damian Priest his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his match against GUNTHER. Furthermore, it seems that Balor has wanted to make himself the longest standing member of the Judgment Day for some time.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Balor uploaded a photo of himself with Priest and JD McDonagh lurking in the background, where he channeled his inner John "Hannibal" Smith of "The A-Team" when describing the picture.

'I love it when a plan comes together' pic.twitter.com/Z1ssoifdGa — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 12, 2024

"I love it when a plan comes together," Balor wrote, referencing the famous catchphrase spoken by George Peppard's character in the hit 1980s TV show. How far Balor's plan stretches back remains to be seen, but he has had a habit of turning on people throughout his career, and not just in WWE. In fact, the way Balor started the Bullet Club in NJPW was by turning on his long-time tag team partner Ryusuke Taguchi and positioning himself at the top of the pile.

While Balor claims that Judgment Day has always been a stable without a leader, it's clear that whenever someone announces themselves as a figurehead (Edge), or gets to a point where they are seen by many as one (Priest and Ripley), he resets the group to make sure everyone is on an even playing field. Only time will tell if Balor will look to assert himself as the "leader" of the new Judgment Day, or whether he will turn on anyone else.