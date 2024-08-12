WWE Champ Cody Rhodes On Future Of His Wrestling Family: 'We Have Our Own Bloodline'

The wrestling business is built on the backs of successful wrestling families. The McMahon built an empire that has led to WWE being the global face of wrestling as a whole, while the biggest story coming out of WrestleMania 40 revolved around the Anoa'i family being toppled by Cody Rhodes, who himself can be heard saying "Wrestling has more than one royal family" every time his entrance music plays — but will his bloodline continue in wrestling after he and Dustin Rhodes hang up their boots?

"Behind the curtain are my nephews Dalton and Dylan. They're close with Dustin, and to see them go from playing around to the point where now I can see it, it's one of those things where, once you start, you can't stop," he told Sports Illustrated. "They're both at the University of Texas, and more than anything, my mom would like them to finish. But I look forward to the decisions they make. They're not ready to wrestle Jacob Fatu just yet, but they'll get there. It doesn't and won't end with me. We have our own bloodline."

The Rhodes family name got a little more gold over the past few weeks, as Dustin became one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Marshall and Ross Von Erich. During the interview, Cody revealed that he isn't surprised that Dustin is still performing at the highest level. "I'm not surprised because I can tell he's not done. He hasn't really told me what he wants to do next, but I can tell he's not done." Whether Cody and Dustin will reunite one day remains to be seen, but even if that doesn't happen, Cody knows that the Rhodes family is in good hands going forward.

