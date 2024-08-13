Mark Henry Discusses Investment WWE Made In Bronson Reed On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed took Seth Rollins out of action with a series of Tsunami body splashes, likely priming the former NJPW star for a top spot in WWE.

On "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry said the story between Reed and Rollins will do a lot to elevate the former "WWE NXT" North American Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer believes Rollins will have to pick his spots from now on, as getting revenge on Reed will not be as simple as coming right at him, while also comparing Reed to a freight train.

Advertisement

"I thought Bronson Reed reached that level where now people expect him to do more. The company is investing in a very big spot for him. When Seth comes back, they're gonna be rolling. It's never gonna stop," Henry said. "You need to do it tactfully and skillfully and trick him into being where you want him to be, and that's gonna be the entertainment."

Henry believes that a feud between Reed and Rollins will rejuvenate the WWE product, offering a change of pace from much of the homogenous stars currently fighting on television.

"We need that because we don't have a big guy-small guy match in the world of WWE wrestling right now," Henry explained. His co-host Bully Ray agreed, saying Rollins would be Reed's introduction to WWE's upper echelon.

Advertisement

Reed had initially been scheduled to face Rollins, back when the latter was World Heavyweight Champion. But he was forced to withdraw from the match in Perth, Australia, to remain in the United States for the birth of his first child.