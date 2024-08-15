Bryan Danielson Says He 'Thinks The World' Of This AEW Star

In the three years that Bryan Danielson has been wrestling in AEW, he's had the opportunity to wrestle with some of the best the company has to offer, such as Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, MJF as well as Will Ospreay, whom he fought at AEW Dynasty earlier this year in arguably one of the best matches of his career. Danielson has now provided his thoughts on "The Aerial Assassin's" work both inside and outside the ring.

Speaking with "talkSPORT," Danielson reflected on his match with Ospreay this past April, while also crediting him to be talented in several areas of pro wrestling.

"Will is just unbelievable and he's done the long matches so I had no doubts and he has no doubts about his own cardio. He's just incredible, but, yeah, when I think of that, I think of the crowd reaction. And you see how good Will Ospreay is, right? Like you see it when you watch him and then you wrestle him and he's more incredible than you think. I didn't know he was going to be that good at interviews, right, like, he's really good at every aspect of wrestling. We DM'd a little bit on Twitter — this was years ago, years and years ago — and it's just his ability to learn new skills is unbelievable. I think the world of him."

Danielson spoke about Ospreay feeling authentic not only when he performs but also during interviews and podcasts. He credited the former NJPW star for being able to showcase his personality and connect with people on a real level.

