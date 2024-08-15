Johnny Gargano Says Fatherhood Changed His Outlook On Wrestling

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano has opened up about how becoming a father has changed his entire perspective as a WWE star.

Gargano's wife and WWE star Candice LeRae gave birth to their son Quill in 2022. In a recent interview with "The Wrestling Classic," the DIY star shared being hard on himself throughout his wrestling career and often criticizing his work in the ring, but admitted that his son helps shift his focus away from obsessing on the negatives.

"I think I've been very open about my interviews, about how I hate my own matches, I hate my own stuff, I don't like any of my stuff. So if something really irks me after like a 'Smackdown' or something, I should have done this, I should have done that," said Gargano. "It's really easy to turn that off on Saturday morning when I get home and I have to be a dad, and I want to be a dad and I want to be present for my child and I see him and, like, he doesn't know what happened on Friday night 'Smackdown,' he just wants to play with dad."

Gargano continued to explain that having Quill in his life has been a blessing and becoming a father has helped turn off his wrestling brain as he's able to focus on being there for his two-year-old son.

