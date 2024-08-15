WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Praises Former Women's Champ: 'She's Like TheBomb.com'

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan recently commented on a former Women's World Champion who he believes has made an impact on the WWE roster, while also giving her a cool nickname due to her recent success.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Hogan named Rhea Ripley as someone who he's been impressed with lately on the main roster. He also stated that she is on the same level as a veteran of the WWE women's division, Charlotte Flair.

"Rhea, I love her, man. She is like TheBomb.com, she's got it figured out, man. She's on fire, she's a Hellcat man ... I think her and Charlotte are neck and neck and then Ripley's got a little extra gas in her tank whenever she needs it, so that's really fun to watch," said Hogan.

He continued by going into detail about Ripley possibly injuring her arm at SummerSlam earlier this month when she threw Liv Morgan into the turnbuckle during their Women's World Championship match. The Hall Of Famer admitted that he's also been clumsy in the ring and has possibly even injured himself by accident without wrestling an opponent before.

Advertisement

Ripley lost her rematch to Morgan for the Women's World Championship at "The Biggest Party Of The Summer" as Dominik Mysterio betrayed "Mami" during the match to allow Morgan to retain her title, with Morgan officially partnering with "Dirty Dom."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.