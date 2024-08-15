Former WWE Star Matt Hardy Remembers Camaraderie Of The Monday Night Wars

While Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff wanted to see each other fail miserably in the height of the Monday Night Wars, the same couldn't be said for the wrestlers. Most fans agree that the wrestling business is a lot healthier when there are many promotions, especially for the performers. Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy revealed that many WWE stars weren't thrilled about the idea of the company's main competition closing its doors.

Advertisement

Hardy was there to see the rise of WWE and the fall of WCW in the late '90s and early 2000s, and during a special live episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, discussed about that time in wrestling.

"No one wanted to see WCW fail," Hardy said. "Being at WWE, in case you were going to get released or fired, or you're unhappy with what you're doing, it was nice to know there was some other place you could go and you could still make a great living, and still get TV time, and these amazing opportunities. Once we realized WCW was on the verge of folding, we knew that was going to be bad for the industry, because that was going to allow Vince just to do whatever he wanted."

Hardy also noted that the closure of WCW, as well as ECW going out of business weeks earlier, was going to have repercussions on the wrestling fans too as they would not only have less content to consume, but with no one pushing them to do better, WWE could stagnate without any consequence. Had WCW stayed in business, the wrestling industry would have looked a lot healthier, and Hardy is likely not the only one who thinks that.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.