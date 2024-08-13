Photo: Drew McIntyre Shows Off Damage From WWE Raw Flogging (And CM Punk's Bracelet)

The heat between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk seems to be far from over, and if fans had any doubts, "The Second City Saint" himself came out on last night's "WWE Raw" to make sure everyone — including McIntyre — knew that the feud is still ongoing. Despite this, McIntyre's aspirations to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship are not going anywhere, but instead of getting the drop on GUNTHER and Randy Orton, the "Scottish Psychopath" was brutally attached by Punk with a belt.

While McIntyre managed to escape into the crowd, he took a considerable amount of lashings. Following his attack, the star took to social media to share a picture of his back, which featured several markings that'll likely leave nasty bruises. However, despite the fact that he took a beating, McIntyre still showed off the bracelet he again stole from Punk at SummerSlam after his victory.

McIntyre will likely not let that beating go unpunished, and it's a given that he'll try and get some payback during next week's "Raw." Considering that Punk has been advertised for every episode of "Raw" this month, McIntyre will have many opportunities to get his retribution, however, this also means that Punk could similarly become more brutal with his attacks before the two meet in another clash somewhere down the road. It remains to be seen where the rivalry will turn next, however according to McIntyre during an interview ahead of SummerSlam, he's been very careful about his interactions with Punk so far, and has done a lot to make sure he doesn't hurt WWE's image. Due to this, one can only assume that McIntyre has yet to do his worst to Punk.

