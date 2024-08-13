Video: Bron Breakker Says The Future Is 'Here Now' After WWE Raw Win Over Sami Zayn

The last few months have seen Bron Breakker make a quick ascent through WWE's main roster, leading to his WWE Intercontinental Championship victory over Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam. Breakker followed that up last night with another win over Zayn in a Two Out of Three Falls match to close out "WWE Raw." Speaking backstage in a clip posted to WWE's social media after the show, Breakker laid out what he believes last night's victory means for his career and the wrestling world at large.

"I proved tonight that the future of the business is here, now," Breakker said. "I proved that I'm the next guy up, that I'm that dude, that I'm that dog. It is my time. The badass era is here now."

In the video, Breakker referred to the title as the WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship, a name that was used for more than a decade before the company dropped the "Heavyweight" label in the 1990s. That could be a sign that WWE may be re-introducing that aspect of the championship as they continue pushing into this new era led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Last night's main event featured Zayn picking up the first pinfall before Breakker took the second and third. At the end of the bout, the young star was able to kick out of Zayn's Helluva Kick finisher and landed a mid-air spear that put his opponent down for the count. As Breakker's feud with Zayn seemingly enters the rearview mirror, the second-generation wrestler will have no shortage of quality opponents to prove himself against in the months to come.

