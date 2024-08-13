Bryan Danielson Calls Former AEW TNT Champion 'A Magician'

The real art of professional wrestling is making even the most jaded, experienced fan who knows the ins and outs of the business suspend their disbelief, even if it's just for a brief moment. AEW star Bryan Danielson is one of those who has mastered this ability, to the point where fans around the world hold their breath whenever he takes a big bump, as everyone knows how seriously painful it would be to someone with his history. However, there is one person in AEW who takes mastering the art of danger to the next level, and on the "Gorilla Position" podcast, Danielson went into detail about how Darby Allin is one of AEW's true magicians.

Advertisement

"I will say this about Darby Allin. One, he's crazy. But two ... there's a magician quality about him because he — I don't want to give away too much, for as dangerous as the stuff looks, he's about as safe as you could be with it. He was trained by Buddy Wayne, and Buddy Wayne he's from the Pacific Northwest kind of where I'm from, he's like a worker's worker. Like he would chop you hard, but you know if you hit him with something too hard, he'd be like 'whoa brother what are you doing?' So Darby's a real magician."

If fans needed an example of how Allin has mastered the magic of danger, his stunt at Revolution 2024 where he dove off a ladder through a pane of glass left him with 12 stitches in his back, but wasn't enough to keep him out of action. Ironically, the move that would keep him out of action a few weeks later was a senton to the ringside area, something he had performed hundreds of times.

Advertisement

Please credit "Gorilla Position" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.