Kevin Nash Doesn't Think Anyone Involved In This WWE SummerSlam Bout Was Happy With It

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk in their long awaited showdown at SummerSlam 10 days ago, and considering Punk's blindside attack on McIntyre last night on "WWE Raw," it seems like their feud could be continuing into the fall. However, despite their intense rivalry and entertaining promo battles together, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash wasn't impressed with their match at "The Biggest Party Of The Summer." Speaking on "Kliq This," Nash explained how he felt the quality level of McIntyre and Punk's promo work leading up to SummerSlam wasn't matched by their in-ring performance, while also stating that everybody involved in helping assemble the match might have been frustrated with the result.

"I thought the promo work that Phil and McIntyre did going in was like really strong, and the psychology of how they wrestled the match didn't fit the buildup. I thought they would just go at each other like right off the bat and it just be a brawl, they'd fight everywhere, I thought that's what they were going to do. By bringing Seth out there, he's over enough, and he's been around enough where just like they're outside doing spots and he's in the middle getting the people to go "Whoa" and I'm like not on the same page ... I don't think anybody was happy with that match that was involved in it, put it together. I was disappointed from just a spectator standpoint."

Nash also mentioned that he thought Punk looked the strongest physically that he's ever seen him, and looked better that his last in-ring appearance at the Royal Rumble.

