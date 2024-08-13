AEW Star MJF Wishes Former Friend Adam Cole 'Died Of D*** Cancer'

After a stint last year as one of the promotion's heroes, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman is quite clearly a heel once again. If that wasn't evident from his recent actions on TV, MJF has also reverted to his old ways while doing press. During a conversation with Cultaholic, MJF was asked about his change of heart last year, with the former AEW World Champion laying the blame on a former ally — Adam Cole.

Advertisement

"I had a friend at the time, who I wish died of d*** cancer, and he convinced me to let the people in," MJF said. "I did, and I learned my lesson, and it's never going to happen again."

The storyline involving MJF and Cole stretched through much of 2023, garnering a wide range of reactions from fans over the course of the saga, ranging from near-universal praise at times to overwhelming dread by the time the masked "Devil" revealed himself to be Cole at AEW Worlds End. There has yet to be a true payoff to the feud, either, as Cole injured his ankle while jumping off the ramp during a TV taping last year and has not returned to action.

In addition to referencing his issues with Cole, MJF had his attention turned towards the upcoming battle between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson at AEW All In for the AEW World Championship. Explaining why he hasn't yet made a move for the world title, Friedman stated that he feels he needs more time to recover before challenging Strickland. However, if Danielson should emerge victorious at All In, MJF said that it might serve as the opportune moment to make his move.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Culatholic with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.