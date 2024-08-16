AEW's Tony Schiavone Reacts To WWE's Bron Breakker Winning Intercontinental Title

Bron Breakker didn't let his loss to Sami Zayn at WWE Money in the Bank get in his way of glory, as he came right back for another shot at the Intercontinental Champion, and dethroned Zayn in one of the most convincing wins in SummerSlam history. Breakker impressed a lot of people when he moved to the main roster, and the man himself has stated he will wear the Intercontinental Championship with pride.

Breakker also carries his family legacy with him, as the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, who despite being WWE Hall of Famers, were best known for their time in WCW. It was in WCW where The Steiner Brothers developed a friendship with current AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who on his "What Happened When?" podcast, admitted that he is happy for Breakker's success, recalling the time where he met Breakker backstage at an AEW event before he signed with WWE.

"I'm really excited for him," Schiavone said. "I met him when we worked State Farm Arena, or back at that time I think it was Philips Arena, in Atlanta ... Rick's son was backstage and we talked to him, and I got to know him back then. Rick and Scott are two of my favorite people of all time, probably because they have so many — we have so many great stories of them pulling pranks on people. I'm excited for the family, I'm excited for the kid. I've never seen him wrestle, but I'm sure that being ... putting the IC strap on him means they have a lot of confidence in him as far as his character, and his work are concerned."

