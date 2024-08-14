Bully Ray Thinks WWE Has To Have A Better Option For This Upcoming Match

It's not often that fans get to experience a babyface versus babyface match for a top championship in WWE, but they'll be getting just that at Bash in Berlin for the Undisputed WWE Championship when Cody Rhodes defends against Kevin Owens, a friend who has had his back against the Bloodline for weeks. On the August 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes politely asked Owens to accept his challenge for WWE's first premium live event in Germany. Owens initially said he wasn't worthy of a shot, but changed his mind when General Manager Nick Aldis said he was set to talk to Roman Reigns about a title opportunity.

On an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that German fans are going to love "KO" and questioned the choice of putting a fellow babyface in the match.

"Is there a heel on 'SmackDown' that would have been a better choice just to go into Berlin with a heel standing across from Cody Rhodes?" he questioned. "Can we think of anybody? Is there a heel on the 'SmackDown' side that they could have used? Because using KO is like, listen, it's going to be a great match. We're obviously going to get a great match with KO and Cody. But, man, there are no heels on the 'SmackDown' side that they could have plugged in?"

Owens had been by Rhodes' side, alongside Randy Orton, in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, where Rhodes put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a Bloodline Rules match against Solo Sikoa. After being taken out by the Bloodline at one point leading up to the PLE, Owens returned at SummerSlam to assist Rhodes against Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa when they interfered in the match.

