WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Explains Why Kevin Sullivan's Death Was A Blow For Him

The wrestling world recently lost Kevin Sullivan, and tributes are still pouring in from friends and colleagues of the former booker and villain of the territories. Sullivan died after suffering complications from emergency surgery following an accident in May. WWE Hall of Famer and current "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T spoke about the loss of Sullivan on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Booker T competed in WCW during the time Sullivan was working as the promotion's head booker. Booker T called the loss of Sullivan a "tough one" that he didn't see coming.

"I loved Kevin Sullivan, man. He was a good dude," Booker T said. "Damn good booker, always put me over. Always kept me in a good spot. Always liked what I did. But outside of that, Kevin Sullivan was a good dude. He really was. He's going to be missed and that was a blow for me. I saw that over the weekend. It was definitely a blow. We lost one of the true legends of the game. One of the true minds of the game when we lost Kevin Sullivan."

Booker T said that fans won't hear too many people have anything bad to say about Sullivan. He called him a "man's man" in every sense of the phrase. The "NXT" commentator sent his condolences to Sullivan's family.

"Kevin Sullivan was before his time, he really was," Booker T said. "...look at some of his film from when he first got started, and then how great of shape Kevin was in back then...This dude, he wasn't just a fly-by-nighter or anything like that. He was one of the true legends to the game who gave so much, so much in so many different ways."

