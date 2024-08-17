Booker T Says He's 'All In' On This WWE Raw Star

More than a year after his first WWE Draft selection, Odyssey Jones finally made his televised main roster debut on last week's episode of "WWE Raw." In doing so, Jones aligned himself with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and naturally became an enemy to The Final Testament. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on Jones' "Raw" appearance, in which he took down both Akam and Rezar, known as The Authors of Pain, with a sidewalk slam.

Advertisement

"That impressed the hell out of me, just his energy impressed the hell out of me," Booker said. "Of course, his size is one thing. He's a throwback. Does he fit in The New Day? I think so. I think he fits very well. I think he'd be a great addition since Big E hasn't been able to come back. We don't know when Big E is gonna come back. It would be a great angle [if Big E returns]. I'm all in on Odyssey Jones. I saw him do a little bit of work in NXT before he got called up, but he got called up like two years almost, when I first got in NXT seriously. It's the first time I've seen him, so big up to Odyssey Jones, shaking up the world, man."

One week after his debut, Jones yet again appeared alongside Kingston and Woods, this time following a quick victory over Vincent Winey. In a post-match confrontation with The Final Testament, Kingston then challenged Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain to a six-man tag match on next week's episode of "Raw."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.