AEW's Tony Schiavone Recalls Career First From All In 2023

AEW All In 2023 will go down as one of the most historic nights in wrestling history for several reasons. At the show, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone experienced something he had never felt in his 40-year career as a broadcaster that night in London.

During a recent episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone recalled being involved in a segment on the Zero Hour pre-show portion of All In where he was joined by Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh in the ring. Before Jarrett got on the microphone to say he was more important to the wrestling business than some of England's most beloved performers, Schiavone recalled something happening that had never happened before.

"If you go back and watch it, I had my sister watch it the other day when she was here ... I'm standing there in the ring and I start to talk. These fans start singing my name," Schiavone said. "Singing my f**king ... Singing my name! I told Lois [his sister] I said, 'I've never experienced anything like that in my entire career,' to the point where I looked at her and I said, 'You never sung my name, b***h.'"

Whether Schiavone's sister has since sung her brother's name whenever he appears on AEW television remains to be seen.

The English fans did anything but sing Jeff Jarrett's name while he had the microphone, but his verbal tirade was quickly interrupted by Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and a debuting Grado, who ran Jarrett and his group out of the ring to the joy of the thousands of fans in attendance. Schiavone will be returning to Wembley Stadium with AEW on August 25, 2024, where the fans in London may have another rendition of Schiavone's song ready for him to hear for a second straight year.

