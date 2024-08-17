AEW's Bryan Danielson Believes This Song Is The Greatest Entrance Theme Ever

A wrestler's entrance music is one of the most important parts of a performer's aesthetic. A good piece of music can get the crowd on the wrestler's side, and a great piece of music can transcend the business itself and enter popular culture, boosting a wrestler's popularity in the process. AEW star Bryan Danielson has been blessed with some of the most famous pieces of music for his entrance themes, from the various takes on Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries," to Europe's 80s anthem "The Final Countdown."

During a recent interview with "Kerrang," Danielson admitted that outside of "The Final Countdown," a song frequently used by WWE Superstar and former AEW star CM Punk is one that he believes is a perfect entrance theme.

"Besides 'The Final Countdown,' CM Punk in Ring Of Honor came out to this song and it was perfect." The song Danielson is talking about is AFI's "Miseria Cantare" from their 2002 album "Sing the Sorrow," a song that Punk brought back for one night in AEW when he rolled back the years in his appearance for his dog collar match with MJF at Revolution 2022.

After his own song and Punk's old ROH theme, Danielson mentioned a few other entrance themes that he can't get enough of. "I also think Steve Austin's song is perfect. It's all about it matching the character. Bullet Club Gold in AEW right now, their song gets stuck in my head. Minoru Suzuki's song, he comes out and the whole crowd sings it. Wrestling songs are so cool when they gel with the person and the whole crowd really gets with it."

