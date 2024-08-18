WWE's Jade Cargill Explains Why She Appreciates CM Punk

Jade Cargill began wrestling for AEW in 2021 which was the same year CM Punk made his debut for the company. However, both stars signed with WWE in 2023 and have now been working alongside each other, where Punk has become a mentor for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Cargill has commented on her current relationship with "The Best In The World."

Advertisement

Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Cargill credited Punk for being honest when providing feedback following her matches, while also sharing how their connection has grown over time. She also discussed Punk's main goal going forward in his wrestling career.

"He's a straightforth guy ... Like, I don't know, he's just infectious, like, his energy is infectious. He wants everybody to do great. He's a straight shooter, if he sees something he doesn't like, he's the type of person to come over and tell me, 'Jade, that was crap, or whatever, he'll say in his form of words. But, I mean, we just have that connection that's there. We've always had that connection that's just there, he's just a friend, like, we just can talk about anything and everything and he's just so nice and open and just wants to do nothing but help the next generation," said Cargill.

Advertisement

Cargill also stated that one of the best pieces of advice that Punk ever offered her is to remember to take her time as she went into detail about only wrestling for three years and how she's often compared to those who've been in wrestling for a near decade.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.