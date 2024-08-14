Dominik Mysterio Trolls Fellow WWE Star Logan Paul Over Past Incident

At the end of 2017, long before he joined WWE as a performer, Logan Paul found himself embroiled in controversy after he posted a video of himself visiting Aokigahara in Japan, colloquially known as the "Suicide Forest." The video showed Paul and his friends coming across the body of a man who had committed suicide in the forest before the group alerted the authorities, with the specific footage of the corpse censored. Paul faced a strong backlash at the time for posting the video.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on "Impaulsive," Paul's podcast, and Mysterio brought the topic up after discussing a recent tour of the area. In the process, the young WWE star poked fun at the situation involving Paul's 2017 video.

"I've been very blessed to go travel the world with this job," Mysterio said. "I just came back from Japan last week. It was really nice. We had a blast. You guys haven't been to Japan? You've never been?"

Though he was playing coy on the surface, Mysterio's laugh indicated that he was very aware of Paul's past controversy involving the island country. Mysterio then asked Paul if he was allowed to go to Japan, and Paul responded that he could.

"I'm just making sure," Mysterio continued. "I didn't know if you were shadow-banned. ... I didn't know if you were put on a list or something."

