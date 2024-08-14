Dominik Mysterio Trolls Fellow WWE Star Logan Paul Over Past Incident
At the end of 2017, long before he joined WWE as a performer, Logan Paul found himself embroiled in controversy after he posted a video of himself visiting Aokigahara in Japan, colloquially known as the "Suicide Forest." The video showed Paul and his friends coming across the body of a man who had committed suicide in the forest before the group alerted the authorities, with the specific footage of the corpse censored. Paul faced a strong backlash at the time for posting the video.
WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on "Impaulsive," Paul's podcast, and Mysterio brought the topic up after discussing a recent tour of the area. In the process, the young WWE star poked fun at the situation involving Paul's 2017 video.
"I've been very blessed to go travel the world with this job," Mysterio said. "I just came back from Japan last week. It was really nice. We had a blast. You guys haven't been to Japan? You've never been?"
Though he was playing coy on the surface, Mysterio's laugh indicated that he was very aware of Paul's past controversy involving the island country. Mysterio then asked Paul if he was allowed to go to Japan, and Paul responded that he could.
"I'm just making sure," Mysterio continued. "I didn't know if you were shadow-banned. ... I didn't know if you were put on a list or something."
Logan Paul Comments On Past Actions In Japan
According to Paul, he has not returned to Japan since posting the controversial video nearly seven years ago. The social media influencer clarified that he feels it would be respectful if he waited until he was invited back to return to Japan. When asked by Mysterio who he was waiting to get invited by, Paul replied that WWE would be the most likely candidate.
Both WWE stars then agreed that Paul could serve as an excellent heel if he were to make an appearance with the promotion in the country. Mysterio brought up the hat Paul was wearing in the 2017 video, saying he could garner strong reactions if he wore it, at which point Paul's demeanor noticeably shifted. After telling Mysterio he had taken the joke too far, Paul got serious while discussing his past actions.
"I love Japan," Paul said. "Tokyo is like a giant arcade game. It is the cleanest, one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and my favorite city in the world. And I f***ed it all up and I hate that."
After starting to make appearances with the company in 2021, the influencer debuted as a WWE wrestler in 2022, impressing fans with how quickly he took to in-ring performance. Paul has since signed a multi-year deal with WWE, and recently lost the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.