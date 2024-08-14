Tony Khan Says 'The Most Important Announcements' In AEW History Are Imminent

In a social media post ahead of last week's "AEW Collision," Tony Khan teased another one of his major announcements, and this time he's claiming that it'll be the most important announcement in the promotion's history. Khan recently had a chat with "TV Insider," wherein he commented on the upcoming All In, and lightly touched on what the announcement might entail.

According to Khan, fans have many reasons to be excited for the latest happenings in and around AEW, and that this is what he describes as the "most important and exciting" time in AEW's history. "We're on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW. There are multiple aspects. The arrival of these announcements is imminent." Khan further claimed that the "big news" could come at any moment, and pointed out how wrestling surprises are always the best when you know something is coming, but you're not sure when it's going to happen. "You have that feeling it's going to happen. In this case, I have more than a feeling to paraphrase Boston. I have been working on this for a long time. We have a great team here. The future of AEW is very bright."

Fans could conceivably see what the major announcement is during tonight's "AEW Dynamite," especially if Khan wants to capitalize on the excitement. Interestingly, Khan had a meeting with Shane McMahon not too long ago, and when discussing the potential purpose of the meeting, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards speculated that McMahon could potentially join AEW, but that Khan should capitalize on the anticipation soon, or else fans will never believe another "major announcement" again.