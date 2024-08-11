Tony Khan Teases 'Most Important Announcements In AEW History' In The Near Future

Tony Khan was in a thankful mood as he took to social media over the weekend to tease some big things for AEW in the coming weeks. With All In returning to Wembley Stadium in London, England this month, the promotion has a big PPV to look forward to. That said, the future of the company's media rights is probably on Khan's mind as well, and his X (formerly Twitter) post might be interpreted as a reference to that; however, the AEW boss isn't giving away any spoilers about the announcements he's teasing.

Advertisement

"Thank you all who watch AEW as we approach indelible times in our history with #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium weeks away, + the most important announcements in AEW history looming large now!

Khan previously stated that the negotiations between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery were going well, though it's unknown if they've crossed the finish line yet. The AEW boss previously said that he expects to have an answer by late summer or early fall, the announcements teased in his tweet would line up with that timeframe. Furthermore, WBD rebranding TruTV to TNT Sports could is a good sign for AEW's working relationship with the conglomerate continuing, as the advertising has included wrestlers from Khan's promotion.

Advertisement

Of course, the rumor mill has also been swirling with speculation following Khan's meeting with WWE alum Shane McMahon, which saw them pose for a photo and issue a statement afterward. Khan says that McMahon is welcome in AEW any time, as he respects him as a wrestler and executive, but it remains to be seen if the WWE veteran is announced as "#AllElite" in the coming weeks.