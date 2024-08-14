Booker T Weighs In On WWE's Kevin Owens Getting Title Shot At Bash In Berlin

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes asked Kevin Owens for a match at WWE Bash in Berlin, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. According to Rhodes, Owens deserves the title shot after helping the champion against The Bloodline in recent months, and while Owens was initially hesitant to accept, it looks as though the match is on.

Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," WWE commentator Booker T took time to address a listener who questioned where the Rhodes-Owens storyline was headed, as the two are both babyfaces and it was an atypical way to set up a title match. The WWE Hall of Famer urged fans to give the build a chance before writing it off.

"Sometimes you have to go in cold to be able to create an angle," Booker said. "This might be the beginning of something they're getting ready to start, or it might just be a cold match where K.O. is getting a shot at the title. We don't know if he's going to turn on Cody Rhodes or anything like that."

Booker also believes it's a possibility that the two are simply meant to go out and put on a strong performance at the pay-per-view, which he sees as another valid direction to go in. As long as it's a good match, the WWE Hall of Famer said he will be happy, and the fans in attendance likely will be as well. While the potential is there for Owens to turn heel and betray Rhodes, Booker doesn't think it's a good idea for anyone to get their hopes up.

"I'm not gonna look too far into it before that actually happens," Booker continued. "I think that's where we get caught up a little bit sometimes."

