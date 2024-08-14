AEW Announced As Shirt Sponsor For English Football Team

All Elite Wrestling can already be seen on ITV in the United Kingdom, and continue to claim they set the world record for highest paid attendance for a wrestling event with the 2023 All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. But now the company can be seen somewhere fans might not suspect: an actual football pitch.

As some may already know, the Khan family own Fulham Football Club in England, with AEW President Tony Khan acting as the Director of Football Operations since 2017. While Fulham fans will see the men's team sport the SBOBET betting company on the front of the team's shirts, the club has confirmed that AEW will be front-of-shirt partner for the women's team at the beginning of the 2024-2025 season.

Khan himself issued a statement once the news broke, saying "Both Fulham Football Club and All Elite Wrestling hold a special place in my heart, and the partnership established here represents not only an elevation of both organisations on the global stage, but also a reminder of our investment and commitment to furthering women's creative and athletic endeavours at all levels. Come on Fulham!" The head coach for Fulham's women's team, Steve Jaye, also issued a statement

"There has been significant progression and growth of FFC Women in recent seasons since the squad transferred to the performance side of the Club," he said. "Having AEW as front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 campaign is a massive forward step and we are grateful for their support, commitment, and belief in our objectives. We look forward to representing the Club and AEW on the pitch from the first match of the season at Craven Cottage this Sunday."

On top of the shirt partnership, AEW branding will also be seen at Craven Cottage, Fulham's home stadium, on match days and throughout the season.