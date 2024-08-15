Chris Jericho To Defend FTW Title At AEW All In 2024 In Full Circle Match For HOOK

Hook returned to AEW following being attacked by FTW Champion Chris Jericho, who shot a fireball in Hook's face, blinding the former FTW Champion in one eye.

On "AEW Dynamite," Hook challenged Jericho to a fight then and there on the episode, but Jericho denied Hook his title match, instead opting to face Hook at AEW All In on August 25 in Wembley Stadium. The last time Hook wrestled in Wembley, he wrestled for that very title, defeating then-champion Jack Perry in an FTW Rules Match on the pre-show of the PPV. The match was most notable for featuring the "Real glass, cry me a river" moment that led to CM Punk confronting Perry after the match. The brawl cost Punk his job in AEW, as President Tony Khan was "scared for his life" by the ensuing scuffle.

Advertisement

Before All In, Jericho told Hook he will face Big Bill on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in a warm-up match on the go-home show before the big PPV.