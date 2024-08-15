Sami Zayn Gets Poetic About WWE Raw Match That Embodied What He Loves About Wrestling

Sami Zayn might not have been successful in regaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship on "WWE Raw," but the former champ still has a fiery love for wrestling that losing cannot snuff out. Zayn took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise a segment of the match that displayed crisp, precise cooperation between the two performers.

"So much of what I love about the art of wrestling is encapsulated in this short clip," Zayn wrote over a video of the two men completing a complex display. "Unique characters & the dynamics between them, the legitimate threat of serious injury & the skill it takes to narrowly avoid it, a collective emotional response from thousands of people sharing a moment in time, expressed uniquely by each individual experiencing it. It's a beautiful thing. (I realize this is a strange way to talk about almost getting killed.)"

Breakker won the title from Zayn at WWE SummerSlam and Zayn was granted a two-out-of-three falls rematch on last night's "Raw," which Breakker won 2-1, despite the former champion grabbing an early fall in the match. Zayn had been champion since WrestleMania, where he defeated Gunther, ending "The Ring General's" historic reign as champion, which shattered the previous record held by The Honky Tonk Man.

Breakker, son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner and nephew to former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner, is a multi-time NXT Champion, who debuted on "Raw" earlier this year after WrestleMania, and his ascent to the top of the Intercontinental title rankings has been swift.